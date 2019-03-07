Long lost ring returned to man after 58 years

A high school class ring lost nearly six decades ago is on its way back to its owner.
Anne Caldwell found the ring in a drawer she was cleaning at her home in Thomson, Georgia.
The ring, engraved with the initials C.S., had been lost for 58 years.
C.S stands for the name of the man who owned it.
Coy Sullivan lost it after graduating from Weatherford High in Oklahoma.
When Caldwell, 74, found the ring at her home in 2017, she did not know just how special the 1960s gold class ring was to Sullivan.
Caldwell was ready to find the ring's rightful owner, who'd been seeking it all this time more than 1,000 miles away in Oklahoma.
Her investigation led her to the superintendent of schools in Oklahoma City.
It was the superintendent who eventually found out the ring belonged to Coy Sullivan.
No one is quite sure how this happened, but Anne's mother-in-law worked at a local laundromat in Oklahoma.
Sullivan says he used that laundromat many years ago.
