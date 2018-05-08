  • Long-term construction project underway on Sharpsburg bridge

    SHARPSBURG, Pa. - Work is underway on the Freeport Road Bridge in Sharpsburg. 

    The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said the section of Freeport Road leading from Aspinwall to Sharpsburg will be closed for 118 more days.

    This is a $4.2 million bridge replacement project and PennDOT said work will be going on 24 hours a day.

    Construction is really causing headaches for drivers who live in Sharpsburg, as well for area businesses.

    Drivers and the Port Authority will have to take a 2 1/2 mile detour to get back into Sharpsburg: over the Highland Park Bridge to Butler Street, then back onto the 62nd Street Bridge to go back to Sharpsburg.

    PennDOT said while the road will be closed for nearly four more months, construction will last until November. 

     
     

