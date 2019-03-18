Long-term lane restrictions on Elizabeth Bridge start Monday

Long-term lane restrictions on the Elizabeth Bridge in Elizabeth, Jefferson Hills and West Elizabeth boroughs will begin on Monday.
The restrictions will be in place in each direction on Route 51 between Penneman Avenue and Elm Hollow Road beginning at 7 a.m.
A single 11-foot-wide lane will be maintained in each direction through fall of 2019.
Channelizers will be utilized through April 1 when concrete barriers will be placed on the bridge.
The work is part of a $31.3 million rehabilitation project that includes concrete deck and barrier replacement, steel repairs, expansion dam replacement, bearing repairs, concrete substructure repairs, full painting and drainage upgrades.
PennDOT said the project will end in late 2019.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 killed, 4 others injured in head-on crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike
- Body found in Monongahela River near Rankin Bridge
- 'Uzi-style' loaded weapon thrown from truck during police chase
- VIDEO: More store closures expected this spring at Westmoreland Mall
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}