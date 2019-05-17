PITTSBURGH - A traffic crossover on Saw Mill Run Boulevard (Route 19) in Pittsburgh that was scheduled to begin Friday has been postponed, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday.
Northbound traffic was to be crossed over into the southbound lanes through late June while improvement work is done, according to PennDOT. The crossover was to start just north of the Shaler Street Bridge.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
PennDOT said a single 11-foot lane of traffic would be maintained in each direction of Route 19 in the southbound lanes.
Crews were to conduct concrete pavement restoration work in the northbound lanes of Route 19.
TRENDING NOW:
- ONLY ON 11: Local Uber driver describes being blindsided by police after night of driving
- WWE wrestler Ashley Massaro dead at 39
- 3 charged in connection with slain pregnant woman found with baby cut from womb
- VIDEO: 8-Year-Old Boy Shot, Killed in Home Invasion at Father's House
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}