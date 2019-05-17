  • Long-term traffic crossover starting Friday on busy Pittsburgh road

    PITTSBURGH - A traffic crossover on Saw Mill Run Boulevard (Route 19) in Pittsburgh is expected to begin Friday and last continuously through late June.

    Northbound traffic will be crossed over into the southbound lanes while improvement work is done, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

