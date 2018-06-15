PITTSBURGH - Long-time Pittsburgh meteorologist Joe DeNardo has died at the age of 87.
DeNardo was the longest-serving chief meteorologist in the history of WTAE-TV, retiring in 2005, according to our news exchange partners TribLIVE.
He was with WTAE for 35 years, after having been at KDKA for 10 years.
It's like the Mount Rushmore of Pittsburgh weather!! @WPXICropper Dennis Bowman and Joe DeNardo pic.twitter.com/Uzd6XNSO8t— WPXI (@WPXI) May 20, 2015
DeNardo, of Moon Township, was also responsible for starting WTAE's Project Bundle-Up, a coat and clothing drive.
TRENDING NOW:
- Parents of 6-month-old girl found dead, hidden in cat litter charged with murder
- 5-month-old girl mauled to death by family German shepherd
- Aliquippa Police Department removes itself from DelTondo murder investigation
- VIDEO: Hyundai, Kia vehicles spontaneously catching fire
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}