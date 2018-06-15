  • Long-time meteorologist Joe DeNardo dies at 87

    PITTSBURGH - Long-time Pittsburgh meteorologist Joe DeNardo has died at the age of 87. 

    DeNardo was the longest-serving chief meteorologist in the history of WTAE-TV, retiring in 2005, according to our news exchange partners TribLIVE. 

    He was with WTAE for 35 years, after having been at KDKA for 10 years. 

    DeNardo, of Moon Township, was also responsible for starting WTAE's Project Bundle-Up, a coat and clothing drive. 

