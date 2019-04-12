  • Police asking for help finding missing man

    By: Shelley Rodgers

    MONESSEN, Pa. - Police in Monessen are asking for the public's help locating a missing man.

    Lonzo "Milky" Gardener, 61, was last seen Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. near the Salvation Army in Monessen. Friends and family are worried about his safety.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-684-4620.

