Looking for a job this holiday season? JCPenney hiring seasonal associates

PITTSBURGH - JCPenney is getting ready for the rush of holiday shoppers by hiring 200 seasonal associates in the Pittsburgh area.
The company is looking to fill positions at several store locations, including cashiers, replenishment specialists and SEPHORA inside JCPenney beauty consultants, according to a news release.
Seasonal employees also get a 25 percent employee discount and flexible holiday scheduling.
This year, JCPenney is offering select store, supply chain and call center associates a chance to win $5,000 reward packages that include trips to Alberta, Canada; New York City; and Miami.
Anyone interested in applying for a job is encouraged to apply at an in-store kiosk or online at jcpcareers.com.
