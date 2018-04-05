  • Lottery ticket worth $200,000 sold at Butler County grocery store

    CRANBERRY, Pa. - Someone who shopped at a Butler County grocery store is the lucky winner of $200,000.

    A winning Cash 5 lottery ticket was sold at the Shop ‘N Save on Freedom Road in Cranberry.

    The winning ticket matched all five balls drawn for the April 4 drawing.

    The store gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

    If you shopped there, bought a Cash 5 ticket and have not checked your numbers yet, here are the winners: 01-15-24-30-36

