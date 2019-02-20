0 Love Your Pet Day 2019: Furry friends take the spotlight on social media

Have a special four-legged friend at home? It's time to be extra generous with the belly rubs, walks, treats and playtime in honor of every "fur child's" favorite day – Love Your Pet Day.

According to NationalDayCalendar.com, the holiday, celebrated every year on Feb. 20, is the perfect opportunity "to give extra attention to and pamper your pets." The site, which could not track down the holiday's creator, recommends that animal lovers "bring your pet a special treat, take an extra long walk or give them more attention" to mark the occasion.

But if Twitter trends are any indication, the most popular way to celebrate Love Your Pet Day may be sharing photos of Fluffy and Fido on social media. Check out some of our favorite photos below and share your own with the hashtag #LoveYourPetDay.

The cutest one in the whole world😻💙#LoveYourPetDay pic.twitter.com/7AzgWafBPo — Sheeraz Apish (@sheeraz_apish) February 20, 2019

Today is #LoveYourPetDay and we would like to give a special shout out to our hard working four legged colleagues. They may be a working dogs but their handlers can’t help but love them as pets too! Follow their adventures on @PoliceDogDrake🐕 👮🏽‍♂️🐶🚔 pic.twitter.com/kLEMLCXKkA — LeicestershirePolice (@leicspolice) February 20, 2019

Our brave boy Alf. Dx with cancer just over a year ago and still pottering along! A blood transfusion saved his life in March last year ❤️ #LoveYourPetDay pic.twitter.com/aI4U6EIgQp — Jade (@hipingsters) February 20, 2019

The greatest families are made of all shapes and sizes. Happy #LoveYourPetDay - which we all know is actually every day of the year x pic.twitter.com/Av1lUZbMFS — Noel Fitzpatrick (@ProfNoelFitz) February 20, 2019

Shout out to everyone who loves not only their own pets, but other people's pets that were given up, abandoned or neglected. Adopt, don't shop! #LoveYourPetDay pic.twitter.com/Tp6g3Kbmpr — Holly Brockwell (@holly) February 20, 2019

When we got our little dog Henley I had no idea the impact he would have! He is my dad’s best medication! The doctor can’t prescribe this. They adore each other 😍 #MyHappyHome #LoveYourPetDay pic.twitter.com/ca2QbXNugS — jules (@julesr40) February 17, 2019

It's #LoveYourPetDay! I adore mine, though he can be a bit of a rascal 😏 Why didn't I notice him giving me the side-eye here? He's three now and eeenormous, btw. pic.twitter.com/BFs64VfPWc — Christina Hollis (@ChristinaBooks) February 20, 2019

High five to @StreetCatBob and all our furry friends this #LoveYourPetDay 🐱 pic.twitter.com/Z140WyHxZP — Sony Pics At Home UK (@SonyPicsAtHome) February 20, 2019

