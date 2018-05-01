  • Low-hanging wire diverts buses, delays students' departures

    BETHEL PARK, Pa. - A low-hanging wire outside Bethel Park High School closed a road Tuesday, diverting school buses and causing delays in getting students home.

    The closure affects Church Road and Black Hawk Drive.

    School buses leaving the high school are being re-routed along Broad Street, and officials say this could push back the usual drop-off times at stops.

    It was not immediately clear what caused the wire to lose tension. Power crews are at the scene working on it.

