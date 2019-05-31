Lower Burrell police looking for runaway teen

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. - The Lower Burrell Police Department is looking for a runaway teen.
Police said Mykiah Alexander, 14, fled from the the custody of Allegheny County Children and Youth Services around 8 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Logan's Ferry Road and Greensburg Road.
Alexander is African American, around 5 feet tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to police. Alexander has long braided hair that was slightly pulled back and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans with holes in them, along with black and red Jordan style shows.
Police said Alexander was also carrying a black book bag that had neon green zippers on it.
Alexander is from Penn Hills and is unfamiliar with the area and may be on foot in the City of New Kensington, City of Lower Burrell, or the Borough of Plum, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Lower Burrel Police Department at 724-339-4287.
