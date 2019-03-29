Lt. Gov. Fetterman's marijuana listening tours in Mercer, Beaver counties this weekend

A new poll found 59 percent of Pennsylvanians think marijuana should be legal.
The study from Franklin & Marshall College shows a huge shift in perception. Ten years ago, just 22 percent favored legalization, according to the study.
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is on a statewide listening tour to gather input from Pennsylvanians about the possibility of legalizing recreational marijuana.
Fetterman will be in Mercer County on Saturday and Beaver County on Sunday.
Fetterman’s stop in Mercer County will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Penn State Shenango’s Sharon Hall Auditorium (147 Shenango Avenue, Sharon, Pa. 16146). His stop in Beaver County will be Sunday from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Penn State Beaver’s auditorium (100 University Avenue, Monaca, Pa. 15061).
