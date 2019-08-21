HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has agreed to officiate a wedding after the bride-to-be tweeted him.
The interaction started Friday when the woman tweeted, “Getting married next month. How do I get @JohnFetterman to do it? That would be so righteous.”
Fetterman’s response was simple: “uh just ask me?”
uh just ask me? 😁. https://t.co/LHIDjwRMEq— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) August 17, 2019
The wedding will be held Sept. 30.
“That’s some responsive government in action amirite?” Fetterman tweeted.
That’s some responsive government in action amirite? 😜😆— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) August 17, 2019
See you on the 30th. ✅ https://t.co/iSz6hI1MmT
