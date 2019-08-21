  • Lt. Gov. John Fetterman agrees to officiate wedding after tweet from bride-to-be

    HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has agreed to officiate a wedding after the bride-to-be tweeted him.

    The interaction started Friday when the woman tweeted, “Getting married next month. How do I get @JohnFetterman to do it? That would be so righteous.”

    Fetterman’s response was simple: “uh just ask me?”

    The wedding will be held Sept. 30.

    “That’s some responsive government in action amirite?” Fetterman tweeted.

