  • Lt. Gov. John Fetterman displays Pride flags, lights from State Capitol

    Updated:

    HARRISBURG, Pa. - Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has ordered that gay pride flags be displayed from the state Capitol.

    The Braddock native will also shine rainbow lights from the balcony of his office.

    The lights will be on through June 18, according to a news release, for the LGBTQIA+ community in the monthlong gay pride celebration.

    Fetterman participated in Pittsburgh's gay pride celebration over the weekend.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories