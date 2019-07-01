0 Lt. Gov. John Fetterman visits Clairton Coke Works weeks after fire

CLAIRTON, Pa. - Weeks after a fire at U.S. Steel's Clairton Coke Works, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman visited the facility Monday.

Fetterman was at the facility to get a briefing about what’s been going on there and the plans for the future.

The June 17 fire at the facility was the second in six months. It kicked off pollution control systems.

Fetterman said billions of dollars in investments being put into the Clairton Coke Works by U.S. Steel will make the air quality better.

June’s fire was due to an electrical malfunction.

“At the height of this incident, the highest reading was just less than a third of what the standard should be,” Fetterman said.

Last week, U.S. Steel agreed with the Allegheny County Health Department to meet improvement rules that were issued following the first fire at the facility in December. U.S. Steel also has to pay $2 million in fines that will go into a clean air fund for people in the Mon Valley.

“We’re very committed to the community. It was at our suggestion that 90 percent of those fines are being paid to better the communities in the region,” Clairton Coke Works plant manager Mike Rhodas said Monday.

U.S. Steel is investing $200 million for improvements at the Clairton Coke Works after already pledging $1 billion for several new facilities at the plant.

