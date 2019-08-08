PITTSBURGH - Summer's almost over -- so that means it's time to start thinking about Christmas, right?
Christmas Glow, also known as Lumaze in the United States, is coming to Pittsburgh.
According to its website, it has become one of the largest indoor Christmas festivals in the world.
The festival first launched in 2017 near Vancouver, Canada, and now this year it will be at the 31st Street Studios in the Strip District. It will run from Nov. 23 to Jan. 4.
