PITTSBURGH - Mac Miller's charity foundation announced Friday the first two recipients of grants from The Mac Miller Circles Fund.
The first recipients is the Hope Academy of Music and the Arts in East Liberty. It's an outreach program that provides a safe place for young people to study music, dance and performance theater.
Related Headlines
The second recipient is MusiCares based in Los Angeles.
Each organizations will get $50,000.
Two nonprofits have been named to receive the first grants from The Mac Miller Fund, established at our Foundation. Pittsburgh-based @HopeAcademyArts and @MusiCares®, a charity of the @RecordingAcad™, will receive $50,000 each. Learn more: https://t.co/zeNmNMkayo pic.twitter.com/erF6o82G0a— The Pittsburgh Foundation (@PittsburghFdn) May 17, 2019
Miller, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, was found unresponsive Sept. 7 in his home in Studio City, California. He was 26.
His death has been ruled an accident.
Donations have been pouring in since the rapper's death – raising nearly $1 million for the fund.
TRENDING NOW:
- ONLY ON 11: Local Uber driver describes being blindsided by police after night of driving
- WWE wrestler Ashley Massaro dead at 39
- 3 charged in connection with slain pregnant woman found with baby cut from womb
- VIDEO: 8-Year-Old Boy Shot, Killed in Home Invasion at Father's House
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The Mac Miller Circles Fund was established at the Pittsburgh Foundation. Money raised will be used to provide programs and opportunities to underserved youth.
RELATED STORY: Google says 'Mac Miller' among top terms people searched worldwide in 2018
Miller grew up in Point Breeze. He named his first album “Blue Slide Park” in honor of the playground at Frick Park, where he played as a child.
Miller earned his first Grammy nomination for best rap album for "Swimming," his most recent album released just before his death.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}