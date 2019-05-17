  • Mac Miller Circles Fund announces first two grant recipients

    PITTSBURGH - Mac Miller's charity foundation announced Friday the first two recipients of grants from The Mac Miller Circles Fund.

    The first recipients is the Hope Academy of Music and the Arts in East Liberty.  It's an outreach program that provides a safe place for young people to study music, dance and performance theater.  

    The second recipient is MusiCares based in Los Angeles.  

    Each organizations will get $50,000.  

    Miller, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, was found unresponsive Sept. 7 in his home in Studio City, California. He was 26. 

    His death has been ruled an accident. 

    Donations have been pouring in since the rapper's death – raising nearly $1 million for the fund.

    The Mac Miller Circles Fund was established at the Pittsburgh Foundation. Money raised will be used to provide programs and opportunities to underserved youth.

    Miller grew up in Point Breeze. He named his first album “Blue Slide Park” in honor of the playground at Frick Park, where he played as a child.

    Miller earned his first Grammy nomination for best rap album for "Swimming," his most recent album released just before his death. 

     

