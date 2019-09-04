Federal prosecutors have charged a Hollywood Hills man in connection with the death of hip-hop artist Mac Miller, who was found dead of a drug overdose nearly a year ago, according to a federal criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday.
The 42-page criminal complaint filed in the Central District of California was uncovered by NBC News. It alleges that Cameron James Pettit, 28, allegedly supplied Miller with counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. Miller had asked to be furnished with "percs," an abbreviation for percocet, a prescribed painkiller containing oxycodone.
Miller was discovered unresponsive in his Studio City home on Sept. 7, 2018. The manner of death was certified as an accident, although it was later determined that the rapper died from an overdose of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl.
A vigil is planned in his memory as the one-year anniversary of Miller's death approaches. The vigil will be at Blue Slide Park, a place Miller felt so much at home, he named an album after it.
Just this week, a mural in Miller's honor was dedicated in East Liberty.
Miller was 26 when he died.
