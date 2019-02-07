  • Mail carrier killed after truck slams into home

    Updated:

    HAHNTOWN, Pa. - A mail carrier was killed when the truck slammed into a house Thursday in Westmoreland County.

    The crash happened at the intersection of Rose and Main Streets in Hahntown just after 8 a.m.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    Investigators said the mail truck went off Main Street and hit the home damaging the railing of the porch. 

    The mail carrier was taken to the hospital where they later died. The victim's name hasn't been released. 

    No one was home at the time of the crash. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories