HAHNTOWN, Pa. - A mail carrier was killed when the truck slammed into a house Thursday in Westmoreland County.
The crash happened at the intersection of Rose and Main Streets in Hahntown just after 8 a.m.
Investigators said the mail truck went off Main Street and hit the home damaging the railing of the porch.
The mail carrier was taken to the hospital where they later died. The victim's name hasn't been released.
No one was home at the time of the crash.
