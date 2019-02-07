  • Mail carrier suffers medical emergency, truck crashes into home

    HAHNTOWN, Pa. - A mail carrier died after suffering a medical emergency while on the job Thursday in Westmoerland County. His mail truck then crashed into a home.

    The crash happened at the intersection of Rose and Main Streets in Hahntown just after 8 a.m.

    Investigators said the mail truck went off Main Street and hit the home damaging the railing of the porch. 

    The mail carrier was taken to the hospital where they later died. He was identified as 48-year-old Ronald Sopko, who worked out of the Irwin Carrier Annex Branch. 

    "Mr. Sopko’s passing saddens our entire Postal family and our heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to his entire family," said Ted Kelly of the United States Postal Service. 

    No one was home at the time of the crash. 

