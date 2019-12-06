  • Family's goats take over mail truck, refuse to leave

    By: Bradford Arick

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - You've heard of snakes on a plane, but what about goats in a mail truck? That was exactly what happened at one woman's home as she was getting packages delivered.

    Kristine Toth and her family own two goats: Clyde and Buckley. Clyde and Buckley get free range of Toth's 4 acres of land during the day in the rural area where they live.

    A local woman said her goats, Clyde and Buckley, took over a postal worker's mail truck as she was getting packages delivered. Source: Kristine Toth
    A local woman said her goats, Clyde and Buckley, took over a postal worker's mail truck as she was getting packages delivered. Source: Kristine Toth
    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for news storiesCLICK HERE to find out how.

    As the postal worker was delivering Toth's packages, Clyde and Buckley decided they wanted food and thought a good place for it might have been inside the mail truck. And they would not leave. 

    Toth said the postal worker is an acquaintance of the family and knows they have goats. But she said the postal worker was still pretty surprised. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories