PITTSBURGH - You've heard of snakes on a plane, but what about goats in a mail truck? That was exactly what happened at one woman's home as she was getting packages delivered.
Kristine Toth and her family own two goats: Clyde and Buckley. Clyde and Buckley get free range of Toth's 4 acres of land during the day in the rural area where they live.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for news stories. CLICK HERE to find out how.
As the postal worker was delivering Toth's packages, Clyde and Buckley decided they wanted food and thought a good place for it might have been inside the mail truck. And they would not leave.
Toth said the postal worker is an acquaintance of the family and knows they have goats. But she said the postal worker was still pretty surprised.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local police chief confirms son in deer abuse video posted to social media
- 2 students injured in Robinson Township apartment building fire
- Local shelter working to get Kenzie a 'furever' home for the holidays
- VIDEO: Man accused of vandalizing 3 local churches
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}