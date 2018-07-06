SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A water main break sent water gushing from under a street in Shaler Township early Friday morning.
Officials said the break occurred in a 16-inch line on Parker Street. It was reported about 12:30 a.m.
Chunks of pavement were seen broken up and scattered on the street in the area where the break happened.
We’re working to learn how the break is impacting water service in the area for Channel 11 Morning News.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman inside gas station killed when car crashes into pump
- Police: Mother of 5 killed – by nephew – while breaking up fight at niece's baby shower
- VIDEO: Flooding damages church, donations for annual fundraiser
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}