Major construction project to begin in Strip District

PITTSBURGH - Detour signs are going up in the Strip District as the Pennsylvania Water and Sewer Authority starts a $13 million project.
There will be restrictions to parking and one lane of traffic in each direction between 16th and 21st streets on Smallman Street.
PWSA estimates the work taking until January 2019.
Channel 11's Renee Wallace will have details on the detour that will delay your drive, tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Video shows officer punching woman on beach; police launch probe
- 'Spider-Man' hero rescues baby dangling from Paris balcony
- Groomsmen make sure bride stays dry during rainy outdoor wedding
- VIDEO: Devastating flash flooding sweeps through city in Maryland
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}