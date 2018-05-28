  • Major construction project to begin in Strip District

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Detour signs are going up in the Strip District as the Pennsylvania Water and Sewer Authority starts a $13 million project.

    There will be restrictions to parking and one lane of traffic in each direction between 16th and 21st streets on Smallman Street.

    PWSA estimates the work taking until January 2019.

    Channel 11's Renee Wallace will have details on the detour that will delay your drive, tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. 

