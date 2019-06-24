PITTSBURGH - A “major development” in the dispute between health care conglomerates UPMC and Highmark is expected Monday.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Gov. Tom Wolf will make the announcement Monday morning in Pittsburgh.
The announcement comes just over a week after a judge ruled a 5-year-old agreement between UPMC and Highmark cannot be extended beyond its June 30 expiration date.
While Highmark and the Attorney General’s Office have fought to extend the agreement, UPMC does not want that. A spokesperson said UPMC is pleased with the judge’s ruling.
Higher costs for Highmark insurance customers who use UPMC’s network are expected with the end of the consent decree.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
