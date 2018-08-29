  • Major North Hills intersection still closed nearly 2 months after flash flooding

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A busy intersection in the North Hills remains closed nearly two months after being damaged by flooding.

    PennDOT told Channel 11 on July 30 that the intersection connecting Babcock Boulevard and Peoples Road in Ross Township would be back open within three weeks.

    It remains closed today and the agency said it will remain that way for several weeks.

    Drivers say they’re frustrated by the delay.

