  • Major road between Allegheny, Washington counties shut down

    Updated:

    NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A major road between Allegheny and Washington counties is shut down, and crews don't know when it will reopen.

    Noblestown Road in North Fayette Township normally sees a healthy amount of traffic. But now, a problem with this small bridge over Robinson Run means this section is closed and all traffic will have to be detoured.

    PennDOT said there’s an issue with the abutments on the bridge - the substructure at the ends of the bridge span - where it rests.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County and Washington County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Detours have been set up using Route 980 and North Branch Road.

    That's an inconvenience for some drivers headed between Oakdale and McDonald.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories