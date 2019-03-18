PITTSBURGH - A male victim is in critical condition following a shooting in Pittsburgh's Larimer neighborhood.
#Pittsburgh police on scene of an apparent shooting along Shetland Street in the Larimer section of town @PghPoliceChief @WPXIMikeHolden @WPXI @TribLIVE #wpxi @WPXIAaronMartin @WPXIMikeHolden pic.twitter.com/pd9I43raY9— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) March 17, 2019
There is currently a heavy police presence in the 6400 block of Shetland Street.
Pittsburgh police said when they arrived on the scene around 4:30 p.m., they found a male who was shot in the upper body.
He was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
