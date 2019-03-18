  • Male in critical condition after being shot in Pittsburgh neighborhood

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A male victim is in critical condition following a shooting in Pittsburgh's Larimer neighborhood. 

    There is currently a heavy police presence in the 6400 block of Shetland Street.

    Pittsburgh police said when they arrived on the scene around 4:30 p.m., they found a male who was shot in the upper body.

    He was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

    So far, no arrests have been made.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police. 

    If you want to receive breaking news alerts, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories