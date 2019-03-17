  • Male in critical condition following shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A male victim is in critical condition following a shooting in Pittsburgh's Larimer neighborhood. 

    There is currently a heavy police presence in the 6400 block of Shetland Street.

    Pittsburgh police said when they arrived on the scene around 4:30 p.m., they found a male who was shot in the upper body.

    He was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

    So far, no arrests have been made.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories