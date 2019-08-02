  • Man, 18, critically hurt when multiple shots fired at him

    BRADDOCK, Pa. - An 18-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting early Friday morning in Braddock, according to police.

    The man was found shot in the torso in the 200 block of Fourth Street, police said. The shooting was reported shortly after 1 a.m.

    Investigators determined about eights shots were fired toward the man, who was struck twice as he tried to run away.

    The man was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

    Police have not identified any suspects or a motive for the shooting.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

