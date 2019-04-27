CLAIRTON, Pa. - A man was killed Friday night after being shot in Clairton.
The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 800 block of Van Kirk Street.
The scene in Clairton has been active for hours… We know that county detectives are taking over this investigation @WPXI pic.twitter.com/ahIrKv1kKe— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) April 27, 2019
Police said when they arrived on scene, they found the 23-year-old man, who was shot once.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Allegheny County Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-255-8477.
Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca is working to learn more, for 11 at 11.
