  • Man, 23, killed in Clairton shooting

    CLAIRTON, Pa. - A man was killed Friday night after being shot in Clairton.

    The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 800 block of Van Kirk Street.

    Police said when they arrived on scene, they found the 23-year-old man, who was shot once.

    He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Allegheny County Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-255-8477.

