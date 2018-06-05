BELLE VERNON, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man from the Bentleyville area who is considered missing and endangered.
Alexander Parocai Sr. was last seen over the weekend, police said. He suffers from mental and physical health issues.
Police said Parocai’s tan 1995 Toyota 4Runner is also missing. Its license plate number is HME-2115.
URGENT!!! Parocai-72 from the Bentleyville Area is entered into NCIC as Missing Endangered due to mental health and physical health issues to include Paranoid Schizophrenia , Bi Polar, Diabetes, and Parkinson's. pic.twitter.com/PSffgpZmNp— TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) June 5, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- Timeline of Carrick murder investigation, arrest of John Dickinson
- President Trump calls off Eagles visit over anthem dispute
- CDC: 5 dead, close to 200 sick in worst E. coli outbreak since 2006
- VIDEO: Tornado confirmed in Washington Co.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}