  • Man, 72, with mental health issues missing since weekend

    Updated:

    BELLE VERNON, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man from the Bentleyville area who is considered missing and endangered.

    Alexander Parocai Sr. was last seen over the weekend, police said. He suffers from mental and physical health issues.

    Police said Parocai’s tan 1995 Toyota 4Runner is also missing. Its license plate number is HME-2115.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man, 72, with mental health issues missing since weekend

  • Headline Goes Here

    House turned to pile of debris by intense blaze

  • Headline Goes Here

    Marijuana, $4,000 found in car that crashed into several vehicles

  • Headline Goes Here

    Allegheny County Announces 2018 Marbles Tournament Champions

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rain, storms hitting area Tuesday