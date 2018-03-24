Man, 83, dies after being pushed down stairs; suspect arrested

A man was arrested after police say he killed another man by pushing him down stairs in West Homestead.
Police said Dominick Anacola, 57, struck an 83-year-old man on the head and pushed him down stairs around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. The incident happened inside a home in the 300 block of West 7th Avenue.
Police found the victim at the base of a flight of stairs unconscious and suffering from head trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anacola was arrested and is being charged with homicide, according to a release. Anacola awaits arraignment while at the Allegheny County Jail.
