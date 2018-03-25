Man, 83, dies following dispute with tenant; suspect arrested

A man was arrested after police say he killed his landlord by pushing him down stairs in West Homestead.
Police said Dominick Anacola, 57, struck Walter Smith, 83, on the head and pushed him down stairs around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. The incident happened inside a home in the 300 block of West 7th Avenue.
What police say led up to the dispute, tonight on 11@11.
Police found the victim at the base of a flight of stairs unconscious and suffering from head trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Walter Smith.
Anacola was arrested and is being charged with homicide, according to a release. Anacola awaits arraignment while at the Allegheny County Jail.
