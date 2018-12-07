Man, 88, found dead next to burn barrel on his property

A North Huntingdon man died Thursday after apparently setting himself on fire.
Thomas Scheetz, 88, was found in the early afternoon next to a burn barrel on his property, the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office said.
Neighbors told Channel 11 Scheetz was burning garbage and was found by his daughter.
A deputy coroner pronounced Scheetz, who had suffered burn injuries, dead at the scene.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
