  • Man, 88, found dead next to burn barrel on his property

    A North Huntingdon man died Thursday after apparently setting himself on fire.

    Thomas Scheetz, 88, was found in the early afternoon next to a burn barrel on his property, the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office said.

    Neighbors told Channel 11 Scheetz was burning garbage and was found by his daughter.

    A deputy coroner pronounced Scheetz, who had suffered burn injuries, dead at the scene.

    An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

