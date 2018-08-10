Man accused in 3-year-old's death will go to trial

PITTSBURGH - A judge decided that Jamal Williams will stand trial on homicide charges in the death of his girlfriend's three-year-old son.
Police say Williams abused the child while the mother wasn't home and the injuries caused his death.
Investigators testified today that the child's mother told police Williams had previously punched the boy in the chest.
She also allegedly videotaped Williams holding the baby by the ankles over the stairwell. She then posted that video to Facebook.
The child's mother did not show up for court today.
At the time of her 3-year-old's death, she was pregnant with Williams's baby. Family members say CYF took that baby as soon as it was born.
