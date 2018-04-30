  • Man accused in police chase due in court

    PITTSBURGH - A man accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen car will be in court on Monday.

    Police said the chase ended when officers deployed spike strips and John Allen III crashed his car into a tree and wall on Frankstown Avenue in Homewood. 

    He faces several charges including having a gun without a permit.  

    WPXI will be following the developments in court.  Refresh WPXI.com for updates. 

