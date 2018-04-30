PITTSBURGH - A man accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen car will be in court on Monday.
Police said the chase ended when officers deployed spike strips and John Allen III crashed his car into a tree and wall on Frankstown Avenue in Homewood.
He faces several charges including having a gun without a permit.
