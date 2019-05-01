WEST VIEW, Pa. - A man accused in a string of burglaries faced a judge Wednesday.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer confronted Dane Quinlan outside the magistrate’s office.
Quinlan said he’s sorry as he walked out of court. It’s not the first time he’s been before a judge. He’s facing charges in both West View and Pittsburgh.
Quinlan waived his preliminary hearing, which means he will stand trial on charges of stealing a box truck from a New Perspective Staging, a company he used to work for in Ross Township.
He’s also accused of stealing items from the business.
That arrest came days after Channel 11 learned about a home burglary in the Perry North section of Pittsburgh.
Police said Quinlan was captured on surveillance video breaking into a house and getting away with thousands of dollars in jewelry.
He was held for court on those charges a few weeks ago.
Quinlan’s public defender tried to get him out of jail, but the judge denied that request.
