PITTSBURGH - A man accused of making recordings and exposing himself inside bathrooms on Pitt's campus was in court on Thursday.
Telmar Palmer, 23, had nothing to say when he was leaving court after his hearing was continued.
According to police, Palmer exposed himself while in a bathroom in David Lawrence Hall on April 23.
Then, minutes later, he allegedly went to a different restroom in Posvar Hall. There, a person reported being filmed by him while inside a stall.
Court documents obtained by Channel 11 said police eventually identified and found Palmer and got a search warrant for his phones.
After analysis, police said they found of one victim exposed in a stall and videos of him recording himself.
