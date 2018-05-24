PITTSBURGH - The owner of a Perry South day care and her son are facing charges after police said he allegedly touched one of the children inappropriately.
Police said Victoria Tyus runs the day care out of her Perry South home.
According to the criminal complaint, her son David Tyus, 18, would be left alone with the children without proper clearances.
Investigators said he is accused of inappropriately touching one of the children multiple times.
Police believe there may be more victims and continue to investigate.
Victoria Tyus is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. David Tyus is facing multiple charges including sexual assault.
Both have preliminary hearings is scheduled for June 1.
