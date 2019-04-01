Man accused of assaulting 2 police officers after being kicked out of concert at Stage AE

PITTSBURGH - A man is accused of assaulting two police officers after being kicked out of a concert at Stage AE on Friday night.
Investigators said Jayd Kriner was taken outside after refusing to return a pen he took from the bar and spitting in a worker's face.
Police said Kriner refused to leave and grabbed an officer's arm, then punched both officers while they arrested him.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}