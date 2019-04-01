  • Man accused of assaulting 2 police officers after being kicked out of concert at Stage AE

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A man is accused of assaulting two police officers after being kicked out of a concert at Stage AE on Friday night.

    Investigators said Jayd Kriner was taken outside after refusing to return a pen he took from the bar and spitting in a worker's face. 

    Police said Kriner refused to leave and grabbed an officer's arm, then punched both officers while they arrested him. 

