FALLSTON, Pa. - A man is accused of breaking into an elderly woman's Beaver County home twice.
The woman called police saying she was missing jewelry and coins.
Police said they're still searching for a second suspect.
Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz found out what he did with the jewelry after he stole it, for 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- 10th Street closed 6 to 8 weeks after bus falls in massive sinkhole
- Civil lawsuit dismissed between the family of Antwon Rose, City of East Pittsburgh, Michael Rosfeld
- Pa. bill to allow 3 Sunday hunting days altered in state House
- VIDEO: Neighbors of extreme haunted house start petition to shut it down
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}