Man accused of carjacking woman by hitting her with hammer

LEETSDALE, Pa. - A man accused of carjacking a woman and hitting her in the head with a hammer claims he doesn't remember it.
According to police, it happened in the parking lot of a Giant Eagle in Leetsdale.
The woman jumped out of the car to get away.
WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:
TRENDING NOW:
- Missing 11-year-old Amberly Barnett was strangled to death; police make arrest
- More than dozen dogs, cats found in vans outside hotel
- 10-year-old recovering after pants catch on fire near space heater
- VIDEO: More than dozen dogs, cats found in vehicles outside hotel
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}