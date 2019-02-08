Man accused of carjacking woman, crashing car with baby inside after leaving jail headed to trial

GREENSBURG, Pa. - All charges were held for court against a man who’s accused of carjacking a grandmother outside of the Westmoreland County Prison in December and then crashing with her young grandson still in the back seat.
RELATED: Woman talks about man carjacking her moments after he leaves jail, crashing car with baby inside
Thomas Williams, 36, of Philadelphia, faced a judge today and had a lot to say on his way back to jail.
Williams shed a few tears in the courtroom and Channel 11 is asking him why and what he has to say to the victim, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Intense fire destroys garage, 2 cars at large home in Fox Chapel
- Parents warn others after daughter's ear infection turns out to be fatal meningitis
- Abandoned dog found with foot rotted away; humane officials seeking answers
- VIDEO: Cub Scout kneels during Pledge of Allegiance at city council meeting
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}