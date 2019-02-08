  • Man accused of carjacking woman, crashing car with baby inside after leaving jail headed to trial

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - All charges were held for court against a man who’s accused of carjacking a grandmother outside of the Westmoreland County Prison in December and then crashing with her young grandson still in the back seat.

    Thomas Williams, 36, of Philadelphia, faced a judge today and had a lot to say on his way back to jail. 

    Williams shed a few tears in the courtroom and Channel 11 is asking him why and what he has to say to the victim, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

