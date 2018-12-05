WASHINGTON, Pa. - The man accused of crashing into a Washington County medical building and killing one worker was arraigned Wednesday on murder charges and denied bail.
According to investigators, Chad Spence drove his SUV into the Washington Health System Outpatient Center on June 6.
Only Channel 11 was there Wednesday as Spence was extradited from a West Virginia jail.
BREAKING: Charges finally filed in the fatal crash, when a car slammed through a Washington medical building.— Cara Sapida (@WPXICara) December 5, 2018
Chad Spence was just arraigned on Homicide charges & denied bond.
Spence spoke to me outside the magistate’s office and said he was blacked out.https://t.co/MJc5LbrYAv
Spence it’s accused of driving his car through a Washington medical building in June, killing a woman.
Cara Sapida spoke to Spence outside the magistrate court and is going through the lengthy affidavit. She will have a full report on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
