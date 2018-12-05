  • Man accused of crash that killed worker in medical building denied bail

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON, Pa. - The man accused of crashing into a Washington County medical building and killing one worker was arraigned Wednesday on murder charges and denied bail.  

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.

    According to investigators, Chad Spence drove his SUV into the Washington Health System Outpatient Center on June 6.

    >>PREVIOUS STORY: Police seek warrant to search car involved in deadly crash at medical building, officials say

    According to investigators, Spence drove his SUV into the Washington Health System Outpatient Center on June 6.

    Only Channel 11 was there Wednesday as Spence was extradited from a West Virginia jail.

    Spence it’s accused of driving his car through a Washington medical building in June, killing a woman.  

    Cara Sapida spoke to Spence outside the magistrate court and is going through the lengthy affidavit. She will have a full report on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
     

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories