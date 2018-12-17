  • Man accused of delivering bricks of heroin to patient in personal care home

    Updated:

    NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Squirrel Hill man is accused of delivering two bricks of heroin to a patient at a Westmoreland County personal care home.

    Police said they responded to The Grove personal care home on Maus Drive in North Huntingdon Township Sunday for reports of possible drug activity.

    Ross Lisi, 32, is facing several charges, including delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility. 

    Police said the patient is also likely to face charges. 

    Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is going through the criminal complaint and is finding out how workers helped play a role in the arrest, for Channel 11 News at 5:00 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories