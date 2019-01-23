Man accused of exposing himself inside store claims he doesn't remember it

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man accused of exposing himself in a Westmoreland County convenience store told Channel 11 he didn’t even know it happened until he saw himself on the news.
Paul Montella, of Irwin, said he watched the report showing surveillance video from inside the Hempfield Township and realized it was him.
