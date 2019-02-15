NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - Police say a New Kensington man exposed himself to her in the parking lot of a Dollar General in the middle of the day.
The suspect has been arrested and identified as Burton Wingenroth.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is getting a look at the charges the man is facing, tonight on 11 News at 6.
TRENDING NOW:
- Report: Payless set to shutter all stores, file for bankruptcy
- CDC: Raw milk from Pa. farm linked to exposures to drug-resistant disease
- ‘Zombie deer' disease found in 24 states, could spread to humans
- VIDEO: Valentine's candy sends 28 students to the hospital
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}