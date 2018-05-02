  • Man accused of indecent assault on a child

    Updated:

    SCOTTDALE, Pa. - A Westmoreland County man is facing charges of indecent assault on a child. 

    Dylan Chiaramonte, 25, of Scottdale, is accused of sexually assaulting a child over a five-year period starting in 2012.

    Investigators got a call from the statewide child abuse hotline.

    When investigators interviewed the victim, the girl told police the abuse started when she was 4 years old.  

    Chiaiamonte is charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault, sexually assaulting a child under 13 years old and corruption of minors.

    He was released on bond and faces a preliminary hearing May 30.  

     

