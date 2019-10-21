  • Man accused of luring child into his home, but some neighbors don't agree with charges

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A local man wound up in not one, but two sets of handcuffs over the weekend.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Moon police said he was accused of trying to lure a 12-year-old boy into his house.

    According to court papers, a neighbor saw the situation and called police.

    On Channel 11 News at 6, Renee Wallace tells us why not all neighbors are in agreement that this was a case of child luring.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories