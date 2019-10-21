PITTSBURGH - A local man wound up in not one, but two sets of handcuffs over the weekend.
Moon police said he was accused of trying to lure a 12-year-old boy into his house.
According to court papers, a neighbor saw the situation and called police.
On Channel 11 News at 6, Renee Wallace tells us why not all neighbors are in agreement that this was a case of child luring.
